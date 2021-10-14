Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.19% of Black Stone Minerals worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $418,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 155.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 17,531 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 4.5% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 57,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 37.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $376,000. Institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BSM. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.85.

Shares of NYSE BSM opened at $12.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.43. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 1.56.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $58.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.21%.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $74,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

