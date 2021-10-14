Bitradio (BRO) Price Up 6.3% Over Last Week

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 14th. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $90,700.70 and $6.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitradio alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00011660 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004646 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $224.74 or 0.00391504 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,525,420 coins and its circulating supply is 10,525,416 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.