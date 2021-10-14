Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BIRDF. Raymond James increased their price target on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial raised Bird Construction from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bird Construction currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIRDF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.00. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $8.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average is $7.46.

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company with interest in construction services. The firm through its subsidiaries carries on business as a general contractor with offices in St. John’s, Wabush, Halifax, Saint John, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. It focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, mining, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry.

