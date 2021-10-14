Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Director David A. Rosa Sells 17,228 Shares

Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Director David A. Rosa sold 17,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $53,062.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTCY opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04. Biotricity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $4.25.

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Biotricity, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BTCY. Northland Securities began coverage on Biotricity in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Noble Financial began coverage on Biotricity in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Biotricity in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Biotricity Company Profile

Biotricity, Inc is a medical technology company, which is focused on biometric data monitoring solutions. It also involves in delivering, remote monitoring solutions to the medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, with a focus on diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

