Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biomea Fusion Inc. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Biomea Fusion Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

Shares of NASDAQ:BMEA opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.97. Biomea Fusion has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $22.22.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biomea Fusion will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. bought 34,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $379,851.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Rainer M. Erdtmann bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $151,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 310,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,841.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 72,658 shares of company stock worth $847,712.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aisling Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the second quarter worth $12,469,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the second quarter worth $156,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the second quarter worth $80,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the second quarter worth $32,600,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the second quarter worth $5,289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

