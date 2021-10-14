BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Shares Down 2%

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) shares dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.01. Approximately 22,754 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 179,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCardia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.63. The firm has a market cap of $50.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.81.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 92.43% and a negative net margin of 6,816.92%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioCardia, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCardia during the first quarter valued at $1,325,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioCardia by 67.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 166,396 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioCardia by 36.1% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 313,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 83,100 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCardia during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioCardia by 175.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 39,611 shares during the last quarter. 18.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA)

BioCardia, Inc operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brand. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs.

