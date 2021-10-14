Bintex Futures Tops One Day Trading Volume of $145,814.00 (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 14th. Bintex Futures has a total market cap of $100,764.98 and approximately $145,814.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bintex Futures coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bintex Futures has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00070064 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.43 or 0.00122296 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00074262 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,561.11 or 0.99951130 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,745.31 or 0.06503495 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

