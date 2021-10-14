Bing Xue Sells 1,492 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $46,983.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Bing Xue also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 10th, Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $42,715.96.
- On Tuesday, August 10th, Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $53,205.75.
AOSL stock opened at $30.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.71 million, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.45.
AOSL has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after buying an additional 377,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 300.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 169,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,272,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,687,000 after purchasing an additional 165,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,521,000 after purchasing an additional 132,333 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 108,861 shares during the period. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile
Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.
