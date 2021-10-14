Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Kevin Lee Sells 5,000 Shares

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Kevin Lee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $269,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kevin Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, August 27th, Kevin Lee sold 1,808 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $65,124.16.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Kevin Lee sold 11,225 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total transaction of $407,804.25.

On Monday, July 26th, Kevin Lee sold 100 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $3,600.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Kevin Lee sold 4,782 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $172,247.64.

On Friday, July 16th, Kevin Lee sold 609 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $20,706.00.

NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $56.38 on Thursday. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $56.81. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -19.99 and a beta of -0.42.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 546.62% and a negative return on equity of 50.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 236.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 27,029 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $39,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $612,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $2,254,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $15,628,000. 48.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.