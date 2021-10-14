Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) PT Raised to $60.00

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $56.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.99 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 9.36. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $56.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.55.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 546.62% and a negative return on equity of 50.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $279,442.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 550 shares in the company, valued at $19,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 4,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $172,247.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,850. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 27,029 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $612,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,254,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $15,628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

