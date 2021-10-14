Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Shares Gap Up to $22.43

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.43, but opened at $23.32. Berkeley Lights shares last traded at $23.16, with a volume of 6,169 shares changing hands.

BLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.86.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. The company had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.75 million. Research analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Berkeley Lights news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $729,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total transaction of $133,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,212 shares of company stock worth $13,683,787 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 203.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

