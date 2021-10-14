Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkeley Lights from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp cut Berkeley Lights from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.14.

BLI opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 9.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.86. Berkeley Lights has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.75 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $729,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total value of $380,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,135.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,212 shares of company stock worth $13,683,787. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Berkeley Lights during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 203.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

