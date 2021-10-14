Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY)

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veolia Environnement from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of VEOEY stock opened at $31.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.47. Veolia Environnement has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $35.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 142.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Veolia Environnement SA engages in the management of water supplies and distribution systems and provides waste management services. It operates through the following business segments: Water, Environmental Services, and Energy Services. The Water segment integrates drinking water and waste water activities such as water distribution, water and waste water treatment, industrial process water, and manufacture of water treatment equipment and systems.

