Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WEGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

The Weir Group stock opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. The Weir Group has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 2.09.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

