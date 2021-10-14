Berenberg Bank Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €153.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($180.00) price target on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €159.30 ($187.41) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($185.88) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €142.94 ($168.17).

LEG Immobilien stock opened at €126.75 ($149.12) on Monday. LEG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 1 year high of €98.50 ($115.88). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €130.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of €123.94.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

