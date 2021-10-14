Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Short Interest Update

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a decrease of 78.0% from the September 15th total of 125,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:BNTC opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.20. Benitec Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($60.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Benitec Biopharma by 17.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Benitec Biopharma by 20.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Benitec Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Benitec Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Benitec Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

About Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

