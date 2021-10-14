Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.000-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.96 billion-$2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion.Bed Bath & Beyond also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.700-$1.100 EPS.
Shares of BBBY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.36. 82,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,127,422. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.71. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $53.90.
Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.
Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile
Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.
