Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.700-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.10 billion-$8.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.31 billion.Bed Bath & Beyond also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.000-$0.050 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an underperform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.31.

BBBY opened at $14.44 on Thursday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day moving average of $26.71.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

