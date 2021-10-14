Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.90 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) will report sales of $4.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.05 billion. Becton, Dickinson and posted sales of $4.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full year sales of $20.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.97 billion to $20.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $19.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.10 billion to $19.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Becton, Dickinson and.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BDX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.33.

In other news, EVP James C. Lim sold 6,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.44, for a total value of $1,790,752.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 25.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,982,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,157,284,000 after buying an additional 2,654,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,219,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,971,776,000 after purchasing an additional 269,994 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,231,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,224 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,533,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,102,620,000 after purchasing an additional 93,388 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 38.2% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,451,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,082,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $239.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52-week low of $226.15 and a 52-week high of $267.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

