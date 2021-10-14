BeatzCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $66.00 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 13th. BeatzCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and $66.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BeatzCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BeatzCoin has traded up 10.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000494 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000685 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00040182 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a coin. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,440,782,357 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

