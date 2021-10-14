BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 64.8% from the September 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDOUY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.29. 1,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,333. BDO Unibank has a 52-week low of $16.96 and a 52-week high of $26.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.2459 dividend. This is an increase from BDO Unibank’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BDO Unibank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

About BDO Unibank

BDO Unibank, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking; Investment Banking; Private Banking; Leasing and Financing; Insurance; and Others. The Commercial Banking segment handles the entire lending, trade financing, and cash management services for corporate and retail customers.

