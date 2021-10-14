Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in September

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BVNRY remained flat at $$14.99 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $19.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Bavarian Nordic A/S alerts:

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.27). Bavarian Nordic A/S had a negative net margin of 37.43% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $59.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.15 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bavarian Nordic A/S will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Company Profile

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.