Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bath & Body Works is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances(R) offering exclusive fragrances for the body and home, fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Bath & Body Works, formerly known as L BRANDS INC, is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $63.04 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $64.66 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.75.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.59. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 177.66% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth approximately $63,729,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $11,399,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth $9,853,000. Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $4,318,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth $4,776,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

