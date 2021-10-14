Barclays Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.09 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 price objective on shares of UBS Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.72.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $58.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $17.20.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 189,499.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,535,000 after buying an additional 2,029,539 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 507.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 634.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 124,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

