Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on the stock.

BATS has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,568.44 ($46.62).

LON:BATS opened at GBX 2,592 ($33.86) on Wednesday. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69). The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £59.48 billion and a PE ratio of 9.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,658.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,732.61.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a GBX 53.90 ($0.70) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.12%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.78%.

In related news, insider Karen Guerra bought 2,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,705 ($35.34) per share, for a total transaction of £68,220.10 ($89,130.00).

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

