Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Mulberry Group (LON:MUL)

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on the stock.
Mulberry Group stock opened at GBX 295 ($3.85) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 292.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 299.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 419.90. Mulberry Group has a 12-month low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 420 ($5.49). The stock has a market capitalization of £177.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88.
Mulberry Group Company Profile
Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for Mulberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mulberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.