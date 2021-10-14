Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Mulberry Group (LON:MUL)

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on the stock.

Mulberry Group stock opened at GBX 295 ($3.85) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 292.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 299.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 419.90. Mulberry Group has a 12-month low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 420 ($5.49). The stock has a market capitalization of £177.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88.

Mulberry Group Company Profile

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells fashion accessories, clothing, and footwear in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company offers shoulder, satchel, tote, clutch, backpack, and mini and micro bags; and dresses, tops and knitwear, skirts and pants, and jackets and coats for women.

