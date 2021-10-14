Barclays Lowers Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Price Target to $55.00

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a sell rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.57.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $51.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $50.86 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.21. The firm has a market cap of $212.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.24%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,150. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 322,781,339 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,085,438,000 after buying an additional 1,818,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,192,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271,210 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,235,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108,079 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,367,817 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,875,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,757,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958,789 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

