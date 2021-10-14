Barclays Boosts Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $186.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $174.00 to $186.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Aptiv from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Aptiv from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Guggenheim raised Aptiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.65.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $164.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.06. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $92.56 and a 1 year high of $170.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.39.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aptiv will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APTV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Aptiv by 102.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter worth $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 237.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth $47,000. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

