Bansi Nagji Sells 3,600 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) insider Bansi Nagji sold 3,600 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $162,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bansi Nagji also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GoodRx alerts:

On Thursday, September 16th, Bansi Nagji sold 29,788 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $1,341,353.64.

Shares of GDRX stock opened at $42.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.85. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $59.67. The company has a quick ratio of 16.43, a current ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.99.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $176.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,583,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,203,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,383,000 after buying an additional 1,997,800 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,173,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,657,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,560,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,931,000 after buying an additional 855,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

GDRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink started coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoodRx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.65.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.