Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,591,793 Shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 57.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,940,454 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,591,793 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SFL were worth $14,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,240,832 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,093,000 after acquiring an additional 128,004 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 9.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 228,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 19,049 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 109.2% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 24,617 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 12,847 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 49.9% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of SFL during the second quarter valued at $63,000. 30.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SFL stock opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $9.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.08.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The shipping company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.69 million. SFL had a positive return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 21.52%. SFL’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. SFL’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SFL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DNB Markets raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

