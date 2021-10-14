Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 18,297 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 170,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,297 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $15,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HIBB. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Hibbett Sports in the second quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth $36,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the first quarter worth $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Hibbett Sports by 689.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP David Mitchell Benck bought 2,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.34 per share, for a total transaction of $148,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $486,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,700.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $74.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.39 and a 200-day moving average of $82.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.83. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $100.32.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $419.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.52 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is 16.34%.

HIBB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett Sports presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.50.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

