Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $16.50 Million Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 46.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,885 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Roblox were worth $16,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RBLX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox in the first quarter worth $5,502,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Roblox in the first quarter worth $6,826,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Roblox in the first quarter worth $43,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Roblox in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Roblox in the first quarter worth $1,100,000. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

RBLX stock opened at $74.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.44. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $86,901.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $162,126.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 599,220 shares of company stock valued at $49,446,401 over the last ninety days.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

