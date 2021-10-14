Bank of Montreal Can Takes $4.01 Million Position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 402,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DCRN. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth $6,755,000. 40 North Management LLC bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth $6,755,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II by 656.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 756,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 656,663 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth $4,053,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth $1,974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

