Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,511 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,811 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 194.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 887.5% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 66.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Grupo Santander cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credicorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.43.

Shares of BAP stock opened at $129.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.42. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $88.67 and a one year high of $169.50.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $924.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.65 million. Credicorp had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Credicorp’s payout ratio is presently 96.80%.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

