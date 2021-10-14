Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 44,823 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 207.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,434 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,823 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 39,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $72.99 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.56 and a 52 week high of $83.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 43.00%. The firm had revenue of $280.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.38 million. Equities research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.83.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Further Reading: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.