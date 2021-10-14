Bank of Montreal Can Buys 17,275 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 1,538.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $4,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,793,000 after acquiring an additional 17,063 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,473,000 after acquiring an additional 26,487 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 285,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,021,000 after acquiring an additional 61,970 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 228,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,258,000 after acquiring an additional 17,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 190,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $258.96 on Thursday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $189.92 and a 52 week high of $269.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.30.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

