Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 21,446 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,330 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,446 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in THO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 7.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 22.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 78.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 9.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist increased their price objective on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.44.

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $121.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.10. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.64 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 2.35.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

