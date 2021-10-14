Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $43.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Marin is a California State chartered bank. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $37.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day moving average of $35.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.27 million, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.84. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.24 and a 12 month high of $42.19.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $26.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.55 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 9.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,101,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,137,000 after purchasing an additional 48,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares during the last quarter. 49.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

