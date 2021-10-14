Bank of America Lowers IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $178.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $214.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $157.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.85. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $151.27 and a twelve month high of $262.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 1.33.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $371.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total transaction of $572,182.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total transaction of $79,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,925. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 82.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

