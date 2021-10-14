Bank of America Downgrades EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) to Neutral

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Financial downgraded EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.71.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $90.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $93.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.67 and a 200-day moving average of $76.70. The company has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,188,232 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,020,826,000 after purchasing an additional 430,215 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,674,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,147 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $819,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,016 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $816,765,000 after purchasing an additional 301,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $644,543,000 after buying an additional 3,889,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

