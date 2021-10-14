Bank of America Downgrades EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) to Neutral

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Financial downgraded EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.71.
Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $90.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $93.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.67 and a 200-day moving average of $76.70. The company has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,188,232 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,020,826,000 after purchasing an additional 430,215 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,674,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,147 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $819,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,016 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $816,765,000 after purchasing an additional 301,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $644,543,000 after buying an additional 3,889,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.
About EOG Resources
EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
