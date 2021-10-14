Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Trading 6.5% Higher

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) traded up 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.67 and last traded at $14.66. 86,108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,910,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.76.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 23.77 and a quick ratio of 23.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average of $17.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.09 and a beta of 1.40.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.64 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 68.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.