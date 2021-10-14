Balancer Price Hits $22.46 on Major Exchanges (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. During the last week, Balancer has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Balancer coin can now be bought for about $22.46 or 0.00038954 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Balancer has a total market cap of $155.97 million and $34.99 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Balancer alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00047362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.07 or 0.00215162 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00095953 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

About Balancer

Balancer (CRYPTO:BAL) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling Balancer

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Balancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Balancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.