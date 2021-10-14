B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Price Target Lowered to $6.50 at Raymond James

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $7.00 to $6.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BTG. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 target price on B2Gold and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.10.

Shares of BTG opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.73. B2Gold has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $7.14. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 34.95%. The firm had revenue of $362.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.93 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in B2Gold by 240.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,657,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,035 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in B2Gold by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 972,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 72,561 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in B2Gold by 943.7% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 260,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 235,259 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. 53.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

