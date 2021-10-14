B. Riley Cuts Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Price Target to $14.00

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at B. Riley from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 59.09% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Landsea Homes’ FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landsea Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:LSEA opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. Landsea Homes has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average of $8.85.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $250.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landsea Homes will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSEA. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Landsea Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Landsea Homes by 159.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Landsea Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

