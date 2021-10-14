Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Hits New 12-Month High at $54.47

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.47 and last traded at $54.38, with a volume of 2684 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.52.

AX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.89 and its 200 day moving average is $47.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.74.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $158.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.91 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at $1,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,255,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter worth about $285,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 53.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 893,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,991,000 after buying an additional 86,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

