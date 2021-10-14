Axis Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:AXTG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Axis Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:AXTG) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a drop of 73.3% from the September 15th total of 95,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,889,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS AXTG remained flat at $$0.06 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,352. Axis Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.18.

About Axis Technologies Group

Axis Technologies Group, Inc engages in the development and marketing of daylight harvesting fluorescent lighting ballasts for the reduction of electricity consumption. The company was founded in September 1996 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

