Axis Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:AXTG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Axis Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:AXTG) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a drop of 73.3% from the September 15th total of 95,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,889,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS AXTG remained flat at $$0.06 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,352. Axis Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.18.
About Axis Technologies Group
Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not
Receive News & Ratings for Axis Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axis Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.