Axa S.A. Sells 76,400 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Axa S.A. lessened its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 76,400 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.29% of Rambus worth $7,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Rambus by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,084,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,851,000 after purchasing an additional 498,329 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at about $573,000. Heard Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Rambus by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 643,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,513,000 after buying an additional 149,995 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Rambus by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 176,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 17,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Rambus by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RMBS shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rambus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

RMBS opened at $21.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.34 and a quick ratio of 8.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.81. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $25.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $84.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $48,236.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

