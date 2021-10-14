Axa S.A. Raises Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Axa S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 49.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $6,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIX. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

NYSE:FIX opened at $78.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.83. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.62 and a twelve month high of $88.53.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 12.83%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

