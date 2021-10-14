Axa S.A. Has $5.82 Million Position in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Axa S.A. raised its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,724 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in ALX Oncology were worth $5,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,518,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,973,000 after purchasing an additional 145,731 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,955,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ALX Oncology by 12,773.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 11,020 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ALX Oncology news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $911,319.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,946 shares in the company, valued at $27,827,753.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $4,449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,300 shares of company stock worth $9,426,894. Corporate insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

ALXO stock opened at $58.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.64 and a beta of 3.93. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.33 and a 12 month high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.57.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

