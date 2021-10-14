Axa S.A. Decreases Stock Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Axa S.A. cut its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 15.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $6,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 27.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 197.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

JACK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.88.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $95.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.76. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.66 and a 12-month high of $124.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.81.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.85%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

